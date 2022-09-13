Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State.
Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
Denver ended up landing in the 10th place spot thanks to a high 'access' rank and a high 'genre interest' rank. This love for country music was put on display with the addition of Whiskey Row to the local nightlife scene, opened by Dierks Bentley.
Other Colorado cities that were ranked include Colorado Springs (48th), Aurora (129th), Lakewood (162nd). In total, 182 of the largest cities around the country were ranked, making Lakewood's ranking near the bottom of the pack. Access and quality of country music venues brought this city's ranking down the most.
While Grand Junction likely didn't meet the population threshold to be included in this ranking, it's worth noting that the local Country Jam concert continues to gain steam, attracting many country music fans from around the state and country as it puts Colorado's love for this genre on display. Something similar could be said about the San Luis Valley's Seven Peaks festival, which attracts huge names in country, like Dierks Bentley and Morgan Wallen.
There's no doubt about it, country music is making waves in Colorado and Denver is one spot where many of these fans are sure to love.
The top state nationwide was Nashville, which isn't surprising.
See the full national rank here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.