By analyzing Google search data, UK-based company Money recently calculated which ski resort towns were most popular worldwide, based on how many unique countries search for a specific resort town the most. Multiple spots in Colorado were found among the most popular places in the world, but what the world is searching for and what Americans are searching for varied.
According to their findings, the resort town of Aspen was the second most popular in the world, with a search for this mountain town being the most commonly search ski resort destination in nine unique countries. While this was behind Bulgaria's Bansko, which was the most popular search in 11 countries, it wasn't far off.
Elsewhere in the US, Lake Tahoe was searched for the most by four unique countries (tied for 6th worldwide), Vail was searched for by two (tied for 12th worldwide), and Jackson Hole was the most popular search for one (tied for 18th worldwide).
Meanwhile, Breckenridge ended up being the most popular Colorado spot when it came to searches made by Americans, with this being the most-searched ski resort town in five American states – third nationwide behind Lake Tahoe's 14 and Killington's 6. States where Breckenridge was the most popular among resort town Googlers included Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. A single state searched for Aspen the most.
Categorizing popularity on a country-by-country or state-by-state basis might seem a little odd, as this does put population aside – for example, California's many more residents would likely mean many more visitors to Colorado compared to spots like Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. The rankings were also based on all-or-nothing results – even if 45 percent of Californians search for Breckenridge, the 55 percent searching for Lake Tahoe could push the designation of the state in that direction, leaving Colorado resorts with nothing to show for this massive popularity in the Golden State.
That being said, the data does give interesting insight into how far the popularity of a resort travels.
See the full list of results and read more about the methodology here.
