According to a report that was recently released by OLBG, an online sports betting community, the Denver Broncos are among the most popular sports franchises in North America – but not all Colorado franchises get the same love.
In order to rank teams in the United States and Canada, the publication considered metrics like search data, social media followings, fan attendance, and more. The 'big four' leagues were considered – the NFL, the NBA, MLB, and the NHL.
Overall, the Denver Broncos ranked 8th, topped by seven other NFL teams and one spot ahead of the NBA's top-ranking team – the Golden State Warriors, which ranked 9th. The most popular five teams in the country were determined to be the Dallas Cowboys, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers, in that order.
The first MLB team to be listed was the New York Yankees, in 11th place. Meanwhile, the first NHL team to be listed was the Pittsburgh Penguins, in 61st.
Elsewhere in Colorado, the Denver Nuggets ranked 72nd overall among 124 total teams, the Colorado Avalanche ranked 85th, and the Colorado Rockies ranked a low 104th place in terms of popularity.
Some Coloradans might find it surprising that the Rockies ranked so low, but here's a fun fact that supports their poor placing – thus far this season, attendance is the lowest it's been at home games in 10 years.
The least popular team among the 124 that were ranked was the Arizona Coyotes, a professional hockey team headquartered in the Phoenix area.
Explore the data here.
Rockie's owner, Monfort, continually gets rid of the talent so he doesn't have to pay them. No wonder their attendance is down and they're unpopular.
Like English soccer, North American major leagues should have relegation that demotes lousy teams like the Rockies to step-down leagues.
