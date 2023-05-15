A driver in southeast Colorado opted to test a 'dog ate my homework'-style excuse during a recent DUI stop on Saturday night.
At about 11:30 PM, officers with Springfield Police Department stopped a vehicle that was allegedly traveling 52 miles per hour in a 30-miles-per-hour zone. The stop was made in the vicinity of 7th Street and Main Street, which is in the heart of downtown Springfield.
As the stop was made, the driver allegedly attempted to switch seats with his dog, who was in the passenger seat at the time. The attempt was made as an officer approached the vehicle, with the officer witnessing the bizarre move.
The driver then allegedly exited from the passenger side of the vehicle and made the claim that he wasn't driving, showing "clear signs of intoxication" while doing so.
The officer asked the male about his intoxication, which prompted the man to run. He was apprehended just 20 yards away from the vehicle he attempted to leave behind.
It was later determined that the man had two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo County. It's also worth noting that the man claims he was attempting to drive from Las Animas to Pueblo at the time of the incident, though he ended up getting lost when traveling southwest instead of west.
The man was booked into Baca County Jail on numerous charges, including driving under the influence and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20 to 24 over, and resisting arrest.
An investigation into the situation is ongoing. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Details about the fate of the dog were not included in the release.
(2) comments
I bet he blamed the f art smell on the dog, too. :)
What happened with the dog please ?
