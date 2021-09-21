The argument over what state has the best fall colors is always going to be a heated debate, but on a 50-state ranking that includes outdoor recreation opportunities in the criteria, most would expect Colorado to at least make the cut for the top 10.
LawnStarter recently released their list of 'best states to visit this fall' and after crunching the numbers for 15 different factors, Colorado ended up with an 11th place ranking. Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, California, Wyoming, Alaska, Oregon, Montana, Washington, and Connecticut all beat out the Centennial State for a better spot.
While Colorado did rank 2nd when it came to the overall fall scenery category, the 'fall outdoor recreation' category had a surprising rank of 14th and the state performed even worse in the 'fall entertainment' category, which included number of apple orchards, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and wineries per 100,000 residents. In this category, Colorado ranked 28th.
Outside of the 2nd place nod for Colorado's overall fall scenery, there were a few other things uncovered by the data analysis that shows off why Colorado's falls can be great. One big plus is that Colorado tends to have more weeks of fall than almost any other state, tying a few states for first in this category. Colorado also got recognized for having the 3rd-most scenic fall drives.
The 'worst state to visit this fall' was determined to be Louisana, with a 50th rank in fall scenery, a 43rd rank in outdoor recreation, and a 46th rank in fall entertainment.
Do you think Colorado deserves to be above, below, or right at it's 11th place rank? Let us know in the comment section below.
See the full list here.
Well, I think Colorado is crowded and hard to get around in to get to those things. Probably fair. But Louisiana 50th?? They have New Orleans! Nebraska beat them? 🤦♀️
