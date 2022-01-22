Driving a car on a mountain road. View from the windscreen of beautiful nature of Norway

A recent data analysis by WalletHub determined the best and worst states in the U.S. for summer road trips. Unfortunately, Colorado did not even crack the top ten, and was ultimately ranked 19th overall.  

"With road warriors in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 33 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations — plus those that’ll have travelers pulling a quick U-turn. Our data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs," the study said. 

SNAPSHOT: How did Colorado rank overall? (1- Best; 50-Worst)

Cost: 27

Safety: 37

Activities: 12

The WalletHub map below, shows how other states around the country matched up. 

Source: WalletHub

New York was ultimately determined to be the best state in the country for road-tripping.

At OutThere Colorado, we respectfully disagree. Here are five Colorado road trips that you should plan for this summer.

Independence Pass  44 miles from Denver to Aspen 

Independence Pass scenic byway highway 82 rocky mountain high angle view of switchback on road in Colorado autumn at continental divide

A higher point of Independence Pass. Photo Credit: krblokhin (iStock).

Trail Ridge Road — 48 miles through Rocky Mountain National Park 

Trail Ridge Sunset

Photo credit: Skyhobo. File photo. (iStock)

Dinosaur Diamond Scenic Byway — 512-mile loop beginning and ending at Dinosaur National Monument in Colorado

Colorado’s Dinosaur Graveyard

Dinosaur Diamond Scenic and Historic Byway. Photo Credit: Bureau of Land Management (flickr)

Peak to Peak Highway — 55 miles from Blackhawk to Estes Park

Longs peak - Rocky Mountain National Park Photo Credit: Douglas Rissing (iStock).

Longs Peak. Photo Credit: Douglas Rissing (iStock).

Million Dollar Highway  25 miles between Silverton and Ouray

Cars on scenic summer Million Dollar Highway 550 road in Colorado driving pov

A look at the Million Dollar Highway. Photo Credit: krblokhin (iStock).

