A recent data analysis by WalletHub determined the best and worst states in the U.S. for summer road trips. Unfortunately, Colorado did not even crack the top ten, and was ultimately ranked 19th overall.
"With road warriors in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 33 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations — plus those that’ll have travelers pulling a quick U-turn. Our data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs," the study said.
SNAPSHOT: How did Colorado rank overall? (1- Best; 50-Worst)
Cost: 27
Safety: 37
Activities: 12
The WalletHub map below, shows how other states around the country matched up.
New York was ultimately determined to be the best state in the country for road-tripping.
At OutThere Colorado, we respectfully disagree. Here are five Colorado road trips that you should plan for this summer.
Independence Pass — 44 miles from Denver to Aspen
Trail Ridge Road — 48 miles through Rocky Mountain National Park
Dinosaur Diamond Scenic Byway — 512-mile loop beginning and ending at Dinosaur National Monument in Colorado
Peak to Peak Highway — 55 miles from Blackhawk to Estes Park
Million Dollar Highway — 25 miles between Silverton and Ouray
