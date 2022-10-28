After parts of Colorado got more than two feet of snow over the last couple of days, Colorado's statewide snowpack has skyrocketed to 180 percent of the to-date median, as of the start of October 28.
This is up from the 120 percent of the to-date median snowpack as of October 26.
A comparison of how the percentage of to-date median snowpack can be seen in the two images below, starting with one from October 26 and then one from October 28.
As can be seen in the comparison of the two images, the snowpack in the Front Range, northern Colorado, and southeastern Colorado greatly benefited from recent snowfall.
These numbers will decrease in upcoming days with little to no snow on the radar until later next week.
