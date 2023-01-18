Colorado's statewide snowpack continues to skyrocket compared to the 30-year to-date median, with only one river basin now left behind what's typical at this point in the year.
According to the USDA, snowpack in Colorado is at 134 percent of the to-date statewide median, bolstered by a snowy start to the week. This continues to widen the gap between the current snowpack situation and what's typical during this time of the year.
This gap can be seen on the chart below, with the bright green line representing the 30-year statewide snowpack median over time and the black line representing the current snow season. For the sake of comparison, the current snowpack is about a month ahead of that of last snow season, with snowpack reaching this level around February 22 in 2022. In 2018, this level of snowpack wasn't hit until March 24 and it barely rose above that.
While snowpack is looking good on a statewide level, this varies quite a bit from region to region. The northwest and southwest corners of the state are at 151 and 152 percent of their to-date norms, respectively, while the Arkansas River Basin, which includes the Colorado Springs area and expands roughly south and east from that, is at just 84 percent of the typical norm.
See a region-by-region breakdown on the map below.
While snowpack is looking good in most of the state at the moment, current mapping from the National Weather Service doesn't show much above-average snow activity in upcoming weeks. It's likely the gap between this season's and the to-date median will narrow in days and weeks to come.
