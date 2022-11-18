Boom! And just like that, a snowstorm that was predicted to hit hard in Colorado ended up shaking out roughly how it was predicted to land – dropping big powder totals between Boulder and Golden.
Below, find a look at how much snow landed around the state. These numbers come from the National Weather Service and will be updated throughout the day on the National Weather Service website as more reports are still coming in and more snow is still falling. At time of publishing, here's what we've got:
Editor's Note: Multiple reporting points may exist in various cities. These are the highest totals reported. This list does not include high elevation areas where more snow may have fallen. The absolute highest totals tend to be on higher peaks.
- Golden: 11.3 inches
- Rocky Flats: 11 inches
- Boulder: 11 inches
- Arvada: 10.9 inches
- Genesee: 8.5 inches
- Jamestown: 8 inches
- Meeker Park: 7.4 inches
- Sunshine: 7.2 inches
- Pleasant View: 7 inches
- Arvada: 7 inches
- Morrison: 6.8 inches
- Ken Caryl: 6.8 inches
- Lyons: 6.3 inches
- Nederland: 6.3 inches
- Colorado Springs: 5.6 inches
- Horsetooth Mountain: 5.5 inches
- Rollinsville: 5.5 inches
- Niwot: 5.3 inches
- Berthoud: 5.2 inches
- Superior: 5 inches
- Hygiene: 4.8 inches
- Denver: 4.8 inches
- Aurora: 4.5 inches
- Elizabeth: 4.5 inches
- Louisville: 4.5 inches
- Estes Park: 4.2 inches
- Rye: 4 inches
- Marshall: 4 inches
- Westminster: 4 inches
- Black Hawk: 4 inches
- Crescent Village: 4 inches
- Kittredge: 4 inches
- Evergreen: 3.9 inches
- Manitou Springs: 3.8 inches
- Cherry Hills: 3.8 inches
- Colorado City: 3.5 inches
- Loveland: 3 inches
- Longmont: 3 inches
- Falcon: 3 inches
- Federal Heights: 3 inches
- Littleton: 3 inches
- Fort Collins: 2.9 inches
- Denver International Airport: 2.8 inches
- Fort Collins: 2.7 inches
- Erie: 2.5 inches
- Broomfield: 2.4 inches
- Thornton: 2.4 inches
- Greeley: 2 inches
- Penrose: 2 inches
- Englewood: 1.8 inches
- Pueblo: 1.5 inches
- Sterling: 1.4 inches
- Silverthorne: 1.3 inches
- Iliff: 0.5 inches
Driving conditions are likely poor in many parts of the state. Avoid travel if dangerous and proceed with caution if you must drive.
Find weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
