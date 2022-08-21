The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release.
"The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
According to the department, several suspects have already been arrested in connection with these crimes, but police believe there are more out there.
In Colorado, "tagging" is a crime and can result in hefty fines up to $5,000 and/or jail time.
"Our community has always stepped up to assist us when asked and we need your help again. If you know who may be responsible for the graffiti in these pictures please call non-emergent dispatch at 970-668-8600 to speak with a Breckenridge Officer," the release said.
