The upcoming fall season might be on the minds of most Coloradans (find our leaf peeping forecast here), but ski resorts around the state are already looking ahead to winter.
According to Loveland Ski Area, they're less than a month out from making snow – 30 days and 13 hours as of 11 AM on August 31, according to a countdown timer that's been added to their website. In other words, they plan on making snow right around the time October hits.
Generally, Loveland Ski Area is one of the first resorts to open statewide, typically welcoming slopesport enthusiasts around mid-October to early-November, depending on quality of snow and coverage. Last year, Loveland Ski Area opened on October 30, with Wolf Creek being the first resort to open statewide on October 16, followed closely by Arapahoe Basin on October 17.
Snowmaking could be complicated this season if the fall forecast stays true to what the National Weather Service is currently calling for – warmer than normal and drier than normal through November.
We'll have to wait and see.
