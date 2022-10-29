Skiing and snowboarding can be expensive hobbies, but this year Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is offering a deal that will make lift tickets cheaper during certain times of the week.
"Friday Afternoon Club is back!" the resort announced in a tweet.
Beginning this week, lift tickets will only cost $39 between 2 PM and 4 PM on Fridays for the rest of the season. During this time, guests will also be invited to enjoy $8 specialty apps and drink specials at the resort's 6th Alley Bar and Grill.
According to the Arapahoe Basin website, tickets must be purchased online and in advance for the discount to apply.
"Ticket is valid beginning at 2:00 PM on the day you purchased it for. You can pick up this ticket from one of our ticket windows or kiosks in the base area. Tickets are non-transferable, not refundable, and not for resale," the website reads.
For more information visit the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area website, here.
$50 bucks to ski and eat, good deal if you can make those times then head to the local town to finish off the evening before heading home, unless you're staying.
