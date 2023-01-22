Powderhounds rejoice! Following another snowy week in the centennial state, Steamboat Resort has reported that their seasonal snowfall total has jumped to 263 inches as of January 22, soaring past the seasonal total for all of last winter.
According to the resort, 235.50 inches of snow fell during the 2021-2022 season, which is well below its 5-year average of 278.05 inches. If the second half of the 2022-2023 season can keep up with the first, it may double it.
Resort data shows that it has only had 400 or more inches of snow fall eight times in its history, with the highest recorded total of 489 inches falling during the 2007-2008 season. As the current season approaches the halfway mark, its possible that the 2022-2023 season will join that list.
Steamboat has also maintained its status as the snowiest Colorado resort so far this winter. To compare, as of Sunday Wolf Creek is at 233 inches, Winter Park is at 194 inches, Telluride is at 153 inches, and Breckenridge is at 166 inches.
