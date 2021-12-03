It's hard to call skiing or snowboarding inexpensive hobbies regardless of where you're at, but this year, two spots in Colorado may offer you a bit more bang for your buck.
A vacation search engine called Holidu analyzed more than 500 ski resorts around the country to find the most 'budget friendly' resorts. The site used the average price per person per day throughout the year, as well as ski pass and accommodation costs to make the determination.
Purgatory Resort in Durango, Colorado was ranked fifth overall, with the average cost to visit being $110 per day, the study found.
"With 116 km of ski slopes, this resort is equipped with 119 runs and 6 lifts. Ski through the wide open mountain or check out one of their more challenging tree trails, Purgatory has so much to offer," results read.
Colorado's Winter Park Resort ranked as the tenth most inexpensive ski resort this season. The average cost to visit the resort was calculated at $135, according to the analysis.
"This resort has 23 lifts, 166 trails, and a summit of over 12,000 ft. With 26% reserved for beginner to intermediate and the remaining 72% for advanced to experts, Winter Park skiing is no joke," the analysis read.
Powder Mountain in Utah was the top ranking ski resort with an average daily cost of $74.
Only resorts with more than 80 kilometers of skiable slopes were considered in this ranking.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Interesting - so let's see the rest of the story - how did Copper, Loveland, Vail, Breck and other large resort rate in this research?? Which Colorado ski resorts were among the more expensive?
Hard to think of skiing as a low cost sport.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.