The Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Grand Junction is offering an incredible opportunity for snow-sport newbies to get in on the action – for free!
Registration is now open for this season's 'Bob Beverly' skiing and snowboarding lessons, the resort announced in a Facebook post earlier this month.
"If you’ve never skied and never snowboarded before, we’ve developed the Bob Beverly program to get you on the mountain for your first time…for free," the resort said.
The program aims to support one of the resort's core values – that skiing and snowboarding should be more accessible.
"Each participant will be able to take advantage of this program up to three times throughout the same season. All three sessions provide free station-based lessons, a free Easy Rider lift ticket, and free rental equipment that are valid during your lesson," the program description read.
The program is open for first-time skiers and snowboarders only. Participants must be at least 8-years-old to participate and reservations are required.
For more information or to register, visit the Powderhorn Mountain Resort's website here.
