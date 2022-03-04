A Colorado ski resort is inviting "all daring dames and brazen broads" to 'gear up and strip down' at the upcoming 'Boot Tan Fest' event.
According to Bluebird Backcountry ski resort, they're teaming up with Wild Barn Coffee to bring a "women and femme-leaning, non-binary shred fest" to their slopes on March 15th, 2022. Attendees can look forward to meeting new touring partners, visiting women-run vendor booths, a chance to demo Coalition Snow gear, a day of exploring Bear Mountain, and a chance to partake in an afternoon nude lap of West Bowl.
Billed as an "all-women's backcountry festival," the event happens to land during Women's History Month. According to event organizers, the event is meant to "celebrate ALL women - aged, youthful, hairy, hairless, tattooed, wrinkly, curvy, dimpled - and all of the rad things they can do."
Male ski patrollers will be present on the mountain, but will not attend the naked lap unless a safety issue arises. Clothing is optional and participants do not have to go nude.
Organizers write on the ticketing page that the nude aspect of the event is "for fun but it's also a way to challenge our lady community to dig deep, be brave, and show up totally and completely vulnerable."
It's important to note that this day involves backcountry skiing, not the typical lift-serviced skiing found at many resorts. The resort has extremely limited rentals in terms of backcountry safety gear, so attendees are encouraged to bring their own equipment.
This isn't really an event designed for beginners, as the nude lap will lap place on a blue, ungroomed run and require backcountry skiing gear. Exhibits, food, and music, however, may appeal to all levels of skiers.
Camping spots are available for $25 a pop and dogs are welcome to join, provided they've got a $10 pup-specific mountain pass.
Up to 300 people are expected to attend the event. Tickets for the event cost $69 and can be purchased here, where more details can also be found.
Bluebird Backcountry is located in the Kremmling, Colorado area.
Wow, really, the reasons are to make women be brave, and vunerable? What about giving us the real reasons for getting women naked and going down a ski run, how about inviting all men and women, not just women? This is weird.
Inviting men would make it easy to find a lot of the purity movement (for women) proponents. They’d be there with binoculars, telescopes, etc.
Just gross and inappropriate.
Oh yes, I will be right there looking like a goddess! Over my dead body!! Who was insane enough try to pull this off this anyway? Get my drift? Jess
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. AGREE
That's what I thought! Then are male wannabe females able to attend?? NO THANKS
