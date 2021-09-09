It may be hard to believe, but ski season is just around the corner and folks in Colorado's ski country are already gearing up to get the slopes ready for visitors.
Loveland Ski Area is just 22 days away from snowmaking, bringing plenty of excitement to skiers and snowboarders eager to get on the slopes. Georgetown Mayor Parker the Snow Dog even came out to join in on the fun and help the resort prepare for the upcoming season.
Despite any major snowstorms so far this year, the countdown for ski season is officially underway. Ski resorts in Colorado typically start opening around early November through mid-December, though some can open in October.
Last ski season, Wolf Creek opened first on October 28th followed by Keystone on November 6th and Arapahoe Basin on November 9th.
Face masks were required, both inside and outside, at ski resort across the state last ski season. With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, it's unclear whether or not the requirement will be the same again this season.
Loveland Ski Area features nine lifts servicing 1,800 acres of terrain. It is located along the Continental Divide just 53 miles west of Denver and 12 miles east of Silverthorne at exit 216 of Interstate 70. The resort also has two separate base areas for rental shops, restaurants, and bars.
