Steamboat resort has extended their season through April 16, after recording approximately 336.5 inches of snow so far this season, according to a recent announcement.
According to a report by 9News, there has only been three times in the resort's 30-year history that the season was extended.
Around 235.50 inches of snow fell during the 2021-2022 season, which is well below its 5-year average of 278.05 inches, resort data shows. If snowfall continues at its current rate through the rest of the season, Steamboat may see more that 400 inches in total by April 16.
Steamboat Resort has only had 400 or more inches of snow fall eight times in its history, with the highest recorded total of 489 inches falling during the 2007-2008 season.
