With skiing and snowboarding being a staple of Colorado culture, Steamboat Ski Resort is committed to making slopesports accessible for people with disabilities.
The resort has a nearly decade long partnership the Steamboat Adaptive Recreation Sports (STARS) program, whose mission is, "[...] to empower and enrich lives through adaptive recreational activities."
"STARS provides life changing experiences for clients with cognitive and physical disabilities, autism, injured Veterans, and their families. Clients gain self-esteem, independence, camaraderie, resilience, and courage through our programs. STARS offers daily programs throughout the winter season in alpine skiing, nordic, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. Adaptive equipment is supplied by STARS," the program description reads.
With access to the resort, STARS offers specialized winter programs that include daily lessons, access to equipment, camps and group activities.
"STARS was formed in 2007 by a group of parents, ski instructors, and management from Steamboat Ski Corporation to help provide improved winter recreational opportunities for people with disabilities," the STARS Steam boat website says.
The program also uses adaptive equipment to support individuals with specific needs.
"We believe that adaptive recreation can positively impact the lives of individuals with disabilities and their families. STARS’ programs help individuals discover the outdoors and teach skills to overcome health challenges, as well as develop confidence, self-esteem, and independence. We use skiing, cycling, therapeutic horseback riding, kayaking and many other activities to empower people with disabilities," it said.
For more information visit the STARS website, here.
