Monarch Mountain ski resort, located in Salida, was closed on Sunday due high winds, according to an announcement from the resort. This closure marks the second in just six days for dangerous wind.
"Over the course of the last week we have had several days with extreme winds that have presented challenges in operating the ski area. Anyone who has ever seen a video or two of a chairlift in high winds will clearly understand why ski area operators place ski lifts on a wind hold during these types of extreme wind events," said the resort's Vice President of Operations in a blog post.
On Sunday, the resort was in a region forecasted to see 45 MPH winds, and wind gusts up to 70 MPH.
In addition to normal operations, the resort was also forced to cancel a slopestyle competition that was planned for that day.
"Hopefully, we can get out of this wind cycle soon!" Monarch Mountain said in a Facebook post.
The resort is expected to reopen at 9 AM on Monday.
