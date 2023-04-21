The United Professional Ski Patrols of America (UPSPA), a union that represents ski patrol teams across the country, has recently announced that ski patrollers from the Loveland Ski Area have voted to unionize.
According to a news release from UPSPA, more than 70 percent of patrollers and paramedics at Loveland Ski Area signed a petition in favor of unionization earlier this year. Since, personnel from the ski area have voted to join the eight other "Mountain West" ski resorts in having a unionized ski patrol through UPSPA.
"Ski patrollers at Loveland Ski Area unionized to address common workplace issues, including insufficient benefits for their job requirements and pay incommensurate with their hazardous work. These issues lead to high rates of turnover and a less experienced patrol," the release said.
The new union, Loveland Professional Ski Patrol, is now preparing to negotiate its first contract as the season comes to a close, according to the release.
"The majority of our patrollers made their voices heard, loud and clear, and we are thrilled to add our patrol to the list of the other unionized patrols paving the way to make this job we love so much more viable a career," said seventh-year patroller Allison Perry in the release.
