Chapman Ski Hill in Durango might not be one of the state's largest resorts. In fact, Chapman Ski Hill doesn't even have a single chairlift. However, what the hill does have is a very affordable access fee compared to other places around the state, making it possible for those looking for a relaxed experience or a place to learn to save big bucks.
First opened in 1966, Chapman Hill has long been popular among residents of Durango, a spot where many locals first learned to ski.
The hill doesn't use 'ski lifts' that most people are familiar with, rather opting for rope tows to access 500 vertical feet of slopes.
As of Monday, December 20, the hill is open for the season, with the larger of two rope tows providing access to terrain. Not only is the ski area home to gentle slopes for beginners, it's also home to a bumps course and park features.
Currently, the ski hill is open on weekends and weekdays from 10 AM to 4 PM, but closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Regular season hours start on January 4, open from 3:30 to 8 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM to 4 PM Saturday and Sunday.
For adults, a day pass is just $16, cheaper for children age four to 17, and free for those three and under. Season pass, punch-pass, and family pass deals are also available.
Find more information here.
