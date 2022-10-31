Loveland Ski Area has officially announced that it will be opening for the 2022-2023 season on Thursday, November 3.
"We have been waiting all summer for this and are excited to announce that Opening Day is finally here," said COO Rob Goodell in a news release.
"Our snowmaking team has done an incredible job preparing the mountain and Mother Nature chipped in with some natural snow as well. We hope that's a sign of things to come and look forward to the start of another great season at Loveland Ski Area," he said.
Beginning on Thursday at 9 AM, the Chet's Dream ski lift will run until 4 PM, offering skiers access to "one top-to-bottom run covered from tree-to-tree with an 18 inch base," according to the release.
The announcement makes Loveland the fourth Colorado ski destination to open so far this year behind Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Keystone Resort, and Winter Park.
"We have great coverage on the upper portion of the mountain. We will put the finishing touches on Home Run and around the bottom of Chet's Dream for Opening Day, then our snowmakers will move on to opening additional terrain as quickly as we can," Goodell said.
The area is expected to remain open for seven days a week until May 2023, from 9 AM to 4 PM on weekdays and 8:30 AM to 4 PM on weekends. Early season lift tickets will cost $99 for adults and $37 for children 6-14.
