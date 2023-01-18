Looking for a chance to hit the slopes in the buff? Here's your opportunity, provided that you are a woman or femme-leaning person.
Bluebird Backcountry is once again hosting Wild Barn Coffee's popular 'Boot Tan Fest' event, which invites attendees to end the ski day with a naked trip down the mountain.
"We’re inviting all daring dames and brazen babes to strip down, gear up, and hang out with us on March 13th-14th at Bluebird Backcountry. Women and femme folk from all backgrounds are invited to explore the safe space we’re creating at Bluebird Backcountry," reads the ticketing page for the event.
During the Wild Barn Coffee event, attendees will be able to take laps on the mountain, get free booze, listen to live music, and check out female and femme-led vendor booths.
A ticket costs $89 and the event is open to those 21-plus. Backcountry gear is required, with limited rentals available to be rented day-of by the ski area on a first-come-first-serve basis.
"If you identify as a man or as a masculine-leaning, non-binary individual, this isn't the event for you," reads the ticketing page for the event. The only males present will be ski patrollers, though they will not attend the naked lap unless a problem arises.
Those new to skiing or snowboarding are invited to attend, but it's worth noting that this is backcountry terrain. There's no lift up the mountain and the naked lap will take place on an intermediate-rated, ungroomed run. After skinning up the mountain clothed, participants are invited to disrobe for the trip down (though going sans clothing is optional).
Find more information about this event here.
