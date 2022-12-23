A new parking policy that goes into effect later this month will include a fee for non-carpooling guests at Arapahoe Basin ski area. Beginning on December 31, all cars parked in the Early Riser parking lot and have less than three people inside will be charged $20.
"Over the COVID period, people have carpooled less and are riding the Summit Stage less. That puts a strain on parking and is a trend we have to change. In a perfect world, every vehicle in Early Riser has carpoolers," a Friday statement from Arapahoe Basin officials reads.
"This is not an effort to make money. It is an effort to let all A-Basin skiers and riders have a place to park, ride and have fun. Additionally, it is a move to reduce emissions and combat climate change," it says.
A similar policy was in place prior to the pandemic, according to the statement.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.