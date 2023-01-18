File photo. Wolf Creek Ski Area, start of 2018-19 ski season. Photo Credit: Christian Murdock.

File photo. Wolf Creek Ski Area, start of 2018-19 ski season. Photo Credit: Christian Murdock.

Ask any slopesport enthusiast in Colorado what the snowiest resort in the state is. There's a good chance a certain spot in southwestern Colorado will come to the tip of their tongue – Wolf Creek.

While Wolf Creek Ski Area hasn't been the snowiest spot in Colorado thus far this year, it's catching up fast. The Wolf Creek website is reporting that a recent storm dropped 52 inches of snow on their slopes, with 46 of those inches falling in the last 72 hours and 30 inches in the last 48.

That's no surprise considering that the National Weather Service snow report lists a whopping 52 inches of new snow on the nearby Wolf Creek Pass on the morning of January 18.

By our count, the snowiest resort in Colorado is currently Steamboat Resort, with 250 inches so far this year. Could Wolf Creek catch up? We'll see – but there's still plenty of time to go until the typical April 8 statewide snowpack peak.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.