Ask any slopesport enthusiast in Colorado what the snowiest resort in the state is. There's a good chance a certain spot in southwestern Colorado will come to the tip of their tongue – Wolf Creek.
While Wolf Creek Ski Area hasn't been the snowiest spot in Colorado thus far this year, it's catching up fast. The Wolf Creek website is reporting that a recent storm dropped 52 inches of snow on their slopes, with 46 of those inches falling in the last 72 hours and 30 inches in the last 48.
That's no surprise considering that the National Weather Service snow report lists a whopping 52 inches of new snow on the nearby Wolf Creek Pass on the morning of January 18.
By our count, the snowiest resort in Colorado is currently Steamboat Resort, with 250 inches so far this year. Could Wolf Creek catch up? We'll see – but there's still plenty of time to go until the typical April 8 statewide snowpack peak.
