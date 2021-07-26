Coloradans should brace for another week of wild weather as dangerous flood-causing rains and wildfire smoke are set to be present in parts of the state.
Smoke from both in-state and out-of-state wildfires will continue on Monday resulting in haze-filled skies and limited visibility. Impacts are expected in the following counties: Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, Weld, and Routt.
Sunny skies are set to return to the forecast mid-week, bringing 90-plus degree temperatures to parts of the state.
The National Weather Service says "Wednesday will be the hottest with highs in the low 100s on the eastern plains, upper 90s in the I-25 corridor, and near 80 in the mountains."
Temperatures will warm through mid week, with hot temperatures forecast for the plains. Wednesday will be the hottest, with highs in the low 100's on the eastern plains, upper 90s in the I-25 corridor, and near 80 in the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/CafSiALjdX— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 26, 2021
Despite sunny skies, flooding remains a concern for some mountain ranges and burn scar areas in Colorado.
Heavy rainfall and flash flood threat shifts south today. Watch out for potential flooding in the eastern San Juan and southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, including the Spring burn scar. Quick rises in area creeks and mud/debris flows possible in steep terrain. #cowx pic.twitter.com/D0Zrg4XJYU— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 26, 2021
Scattered and numerous slow moving thunderstorms will develop early Monday afternoon over the mountains and along the New Mexico border, spreading across interior valleys and the southern I-25 corridor. The primary risks with these storms will be small hail, gusty winds up to 50 mph, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop across E UT and W CO this afternoon and evening. Storms will produce deadly lightning and heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/u4zovVZWoQ— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) July 26, 2021
A heavy downpour of 2.25 inches of rain came down in Boulder on Sunday, flooding several streets in the area.
Some street flooding is occurring in Boulder, where up to 2.25" of rain has fallen. A Flood Advisory remains in effect until 8:45 PM. #cowx https://t.co/FsggJZNGKb— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 26, 2021
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be hot, with storms developing over the mountains in the afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorm activity will ramp up again on both Thursday and Friday with temperatures cooling into the weekend.
Flash flooding can happen with little warning during heavy rainstorms. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Six inches of water is enough to lose control of your vehicle. Remember to 'turn around, don't drown!'
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Before heading out, check the current weather conditions at weather.gov. Be sure to check the current road conditions before heading out at codot.gov.
