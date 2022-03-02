According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are set to land above 80 degrees Fahrenheit this week in Colorado, breaking a number of records in the process.
Afternoon highs on Thursday, March 3 are forecast to hit 82 degrees in Lamar and 81 in Springfield and La Junta, with the southeast corner of the state set to be the hottest region. Meanwhile, Thursday highs could hit 72 in Colorado Springs, 65 in Denver, and 79 in Pueblo.
Friday is projected to be even warmer in some areas, with Pueblo likely to hit 80 degrees and Colorado Springs warming to 74.
These warm March temperatures around the state are likely to break multiple daily temperature records, just days after daily cold temperature records were broken when temperatures dropped to -4 on February 23.
See a breakdown of a few records that may fall below, as provided by the National Weather Service, Pueblo branch:
Below, find a map of Thursday's projected highs. Keep in mind that Friday is expected to be warmer in some places.
Likely not surprising to Coloradans familiar with how wild the weather is in the Centennial State, Friday will also bring snow to the Central Mountains, with that snow storm expected to spread to tall Front Range region peaks by the evening and eventually to the Eastern Plains. Snow (and some rain) is expected to fall through Monday in some parts of the state. Find a more in-depth look at this incoming snowstorm, including projected totals here.
For the most up-to-date weather information, visit the National Weather Service website.
