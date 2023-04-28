Want to show off your love for tacos while on the road? Perhaps there's no better chance than casting the winning bid for the 'TACOS' license plate, set to be auctioned by the Colorado DMV and Colorado Disability Funding Committee in May 2023.
With the auction opening on May 15 and stretching through May 25, the starting bid for the 'TACOS' license plate configuration is set at $100. It's being auctioned as part of a greater 'Casa Bonita/South Park'-themed license plate auction, that includes other food-related plates like 'HOT DOG'.
The winner obtains the right to use this configuration on a Colorado license plate where all other requirements are met. Typical registration and license plate fees still apply.
Read more about this auction here.
