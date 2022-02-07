This year, Colorado is sending more Olympians to Beijing than any other state in the country, with an astounding 39 athletes that call the state home competing at the Games, according to a report from StudentBeans.com.
The 2022 Winter Olympics began on February 2 and will conclude on February 20, with close to a hundred countries competing.
"Home to 3-time Olympic winner Mikaela Shiffrin who has made it into the women's alpine skiing team again this year, it’s unsurprising to see this state taking the top spot with such talent," the report said.
California trails Colorado with a total of 29 athletes competing in the Winter Olympics 2022 (and a population of 39.5 million compared to Colorado's 5.8 million).
So far, no Colorado athlete has taken home the gold, but the freestyle skier from Vail, Jaelin Kauf, won the silver medal in her event.
Vincent Zhou, a figure skater from Colorado Springs, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be allowed to compete in the individual event, the Associated Press reported on Monday.
At time of publishing, Team USA has won three silver medals overall.
Find a list of this year's Colorado Olympians here.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Depending on the list you're looking at, athletes may be designated as being from a different 'home state.' The number '39' comes from the official Associated Press list.
