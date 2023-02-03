Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet is calling on Google and Apple to remove TikTok from their app stores, calling the app an "unacceptable threat" to national security.
In a letter to the companies, Bennet cites TikTok's extensive reach, aggressive data collection, and obligations under Chinese law as the reasons for his request.
“Like most social media platforms, TikTok collects vast and sophisticated data from its users, including faceprints and voiceprints. Unlike most social media platforms, TikTok poses a unique concern because Chinese law obligates ByteDance, its Beijing-based parent company, to ‘support, assist, and cooperate with state intelligence work,” the letter reads.
TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese internet technology company called ByteDance, currently has more than 100 million American users that spend an average of more than 80 minutes per day on the app, according to Bennet. Today, it is the third-most popular social media app in the country.
“Beijing’s requirement raises the obvious risk that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could weaponize TikTok against the United States, specifically, by forcing ByteDance to surrender Americans’ sensitive data or manipulate the content Americans receive to advance China’s interests,” continued Bennet in the letter.
“No company subject to CCP dictates should have the power to accumulate such extensive data on the American people or curate content to nearly a third of our population.”
Bennet's requests comes after the app was banned from all federal government devices in 2022. The app has also been either fully or partially banned in 27 state governments, according to the letter.
As of the time of publication, neither Google or Apple have made a response.
