El Paso County Search and Rescue has been named the runner up in this year's Land Rover Defender Service Awards, out of five search and rescue groups from across the U.S. and Canada.
The awards program recognizes five finalist groups for exemplary community service in each of five categories including animal welfare, veterans outreach, environmentalism and conservation, community services, and search and rescue. Once groups from each category were announced, the contest was turned over to an online voting process.
El Paso County SAR was recognized for having 65 members that are certified by the Mountain Rescue Association and trained in high angle rescue, winter rescue, and wilderness search, according to Land Rover.
As the runner-up, El Paso County SAR will be receiving a $10,000 donation from Land Rover.
"We cannot thank everyone enough for the incredible support and enthusiasm for our organization and mission throughout the Land Rover Defender Service Awards. Unfortunately, we didn’t win but congratulate Ottawa Volunteer SAR for winning and thank them for their service to their community," officials from El Paso County Search and Rescue team said in a post on Facebook.
