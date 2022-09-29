According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old hiker was 'rescued' in the Aspen area following a mission that didn't require actually sending any crew members into the field.
On September 26, a 24-year-old female hiker got lost on the backside of Castle Peak as she was attempting to drop down to Conundrum Hot Springs. Before she could complete the route, nightfall occurred, resulting in her calling for aid at about 9:28 PM. Though she wasn't injured, she feared that she had become cliffed-out and that she wasn't adequately equipped to stay the night.
Communication with Mountain Rescue Aspen was established and the decision was made to tell the subject to stay put for the night based on the relatively safe nature of the terrain, weather conditions, and the equipment the subject was carrying. It's also worth noting that search and rescue teams tend to avoid overnight missions with the exception of extreme scenarios, as this limits the resources that can be used and adds a significant level of risk to searchers.
The following morning, search and rescue crews were able to reestablish a connection with the subject. The subject was able to make it to her destination safely by following a route advised by Mountain Rescue Aspen.
In total, three members of Mountain Rescue Aspen, along with the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, participated in the successful completion of this mission.
A big takeaway from this mission is that this hiker was prepared with a means to contact search and rescue. This made it possible for this mission to be successfully completed without any search and rescue members having to enter the field – something that saved resources and prevented risk.
Following the mission, Mountain Rescue Aspen reminded backcountry users to be familiar with their route, the expected time it might take to complete that route, and the equipment needed.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.