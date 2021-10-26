A Facebook post on what to do if you get lost while hiking and notice that your phone is low on battery or isn't receiving a signal has been circulating the internet since it was posted on October 21. Since then, a number of search and rescue crews have taken to social media to debunk the post.
"Change the voicemail on your phone to a message that gives your approximate location, the time, the date, your situation (lost, out of gas, car broken down, injured, etc.) and any special instructions such as you are staying with the car, you are walking toward a town, etc.," the initial post read.
It also stated that even if your phone dies or if you lose reception, the voicemail message will still go through.
The only hitch—Colorado search and rescue teams say this is bad advice.
In their own Facebook post, the Alpine Rescue Team debunked the recommendation saying, "Posts like this get your attention, get liked by people who don't know better, are shared by folks trying to be helpful, and the algorithm spreads it like wildfire."
The first problem with the suggestion is that you can't change your voicemail without a signal. In order to update a voicemail message a person would have to be able to call into their voicemail and record a new message. Without signal, this is not possible.
In the case that the phone is only low on battery, you should not waste time trying to change their voicemail and should immediately call 9-1-1. In most areas, you can also text 9-1-1 if the reception is bad, according to the team.
"Text takes much less power, is far more likely to get through, will automatically retry many times if you have spotty service, leaves record so others can see, and can give you an indication that it got through," the Alpine Rescue Team post read.
They also say that if you have called for help, stay in one place unless you have to move for safety reasons.
"Changing your location makes our job more difficult. Trying to reach someone whose GPS location we have (within a circle, of course) is faster for us than trying to nail down a moving target," they said.
Finally, the team recommends that you do everything you can to conserve battery life, like closing all apps and not attempting to use you phone as a map or compass.
It is important to always be prepared for emergencies while in the mountains. Remember to always tell someone where you are going and when you expect to be back. Also, pack appropriately for potential injuries and pay attention to weather forecasts before hitting the trail.
You can also considering buying a GPS communication device, which is useful in areas where there is no signal. A Garmin inReach is one option that search and rescue teams often rely on and one that the OutThere Colorado team recommends.
