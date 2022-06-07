Two Colorado based artists are offering a one-of-a-kind Airbnb experience at their personal sculpture park, which is located roughly 20 minutes away from Great Sand Dunes National Park.
The pair, Kasia Polkowska and Kyle Cunniff, have been working on making their vision of Mystic Valley Sculpture Park a reality over the last four years.
"We are both artists and jacks of all trades so our whole place is all handmade, colorful with the rustic effect of the windy dessert," said Polkowska.
The park is home to over 20 original installations, including a colorful sign that points in the direction of different national parks across the country.
"We add new work each year. By the end of 2022, we hope to be up to 30. We create all the work. We've also started adding murals to the property as well inside the structures," she said.
The couple has recently listed several of the structures in the park on Airbnb as a way to share their work. Currently, the park is only open to people who book a stay.
"Our tiny a-frame opens up to a view the surrounding mountains offering a unique camping experience. Inside are two beds made with fresh linens, blankets, and a buddy heater. Outside is a firepit with seating and a picnic table," the listing's description reads.
There is also a vintage camper, a tipi, and a small cabin on site that can fit two guests each.
"Later this summer we also hope to host Plein Air painting activities, which will be another way to visit the park. So right now, it's a bit more of an exclusive, private experience for guests," she said.
The Airbnb is currently listed at $101 per night. More information on booking can be found here.
(1) comment
Reminds me of Kansas when I would go see my daughter in Wichita, Ks! Jess
