The 25th annual '4thFest' fireworks display, is set to return to DICK’s Sporting Goods Park on Monday, July 4, after the Colorado Rapids' Independence Day game.
In addition to the largest fireworks display in Colorado, this year 4thFest will also include live music, a bounce house, soccer darts, a rock-climbing wall, a mobile ropes course, an alpine tubing slide, a mechanical bull, a trackless train, pedal carts and a toddler zone.
“4thFest is one of our most cherished club traditions and an event we look forward to every year the moment our schedule is announced,” said Wayne Brant, Colorado Rapids Sr. VP of Business Operations in a news release.
“We’re excited to partner with Commerce City once again to host our 4thFest event and celebrate Independence Day together with our community," he said.
The Rapids will also be hosting a block party prior to the game, that will include a live DJ, drinks, food trucks and an LED wall that will stream the Rapids’ game live.
"Cap the night off with the largest public fireworks show in the state! Following the game, fans in attendance are invited sit directly on the field and view the Fireworks Celebration. All fans unable to attend the game but interested in viewing the fireworks can park in the lots surrounding the stadium starting at 7:00 PM. Tune in to 92.5 FM for the Firework Show Playlist," the Rapids' website said.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Colorado Rapids website.
