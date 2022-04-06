Wild winds continue to whip through Colorado, causing continued problems for Loveland Ski Area.
After being unable to open for the entire day on April 5, the ski resort remains closed on Wednesday due to power outages and gusty conditions. According to the destination, the current Wednesday closure is technically a 'delayed opening' at this time, with a most recent 11:30 AM update stating that this closure is still underway.
UPDATE: A 12 PM tweet announced that the resort would stay closed for the day on Wednesday, with a return to normal operations expected on Thursday.
Elsewhere around the state, blowing dust is causing major travel safety concerns, with at least one highway closure in place due to lack of visibility.
Winds are expected to decrease Thursday, into the weekend.
Find updates about operations at Loveland Ski Area on their Twitter page and find weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
