Bidders have a chance to buy a slice of ski country history with Crested Butte auctioning off decades-old ski chairs.
The mountain town of Crested Butte is auctioning off 33 ski chairs from the former Peachtree Lift after 50 years of service. The online auction is set to open on Friday, August 6 at 12:00 p.m and close at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7th.
Take home a piece of Crested Butte history and give back to the community at the same time. From Friday, August 6th to Saturday, August 7th, #EpicPromise is hosting an auction of chairs from the former Peachtree lift with all proceeds going to our local Valley Housing Fund. pic.twitter.com/7rYY7Zt0BK— Crested Butte (@skicrestedbutte) July 22, 2021
The bidding starts at $150 for each chair. All proceeds will go towards benefiting Valley Housing Fund, a non-profit organization that creates sustainable and affordable housing in the Gunnison Valley.
Auction winners may pick up their chairs at Crested Butte Resort from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13, or 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m on Saturday, August 14th. Specific location and instructions will be provided after bidding and payment have been finalized.
Crested Butte Mountain Resort is located in southwest Colorado within the Gunnison National Forest and the Elk Mountain Range.
Visit givergy.us/CrestedButteChairAuction for more details.
