On September 17, Arapahoe Basin announced that all resort employees must get vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 2.

"Our intention is to protect the safety and well-being of our employees and guests and to keep our business open, viable, and sustainable," reads their press release on the matter.

According to the press release, 90 percent of employees had already been vaccinated at that time, compared to roughly 70 percent statewide. New employees will also be required to be vaccinated, with one week to start the process from their first day of employment and six weeks to finish the process.

"This is not a decision we take lightly," reads the release.

As ski season fast approaches in Colorado, a number of mountain towns and resorts are tightening their rules related to COVID-19. Pitkin County recently put an indoor mask mandate in place, as did Vail Resorts.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Sarah T
Sarah T

