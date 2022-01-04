Colorado has been getting hammered with snow over the past couple weeks and the San Juan Mountains have seen some of the highest totals thus far.
According to Silverton Mountain ski area, they recently got 100 inches of snow over the course of nine days to end December – what they're saying has brought some of the best coverage they've ever seen.
"100-inch storm brings all-time coverage!" read an email sent out to their newsletter subscribers, which later mentioned that "depths exceeding 15 feet have been observed"
A snow report featured on the ski area's website notes the 100-day storm total, as well, also stating that the current base is 86 inches – more than seven feet.
Known for its extreme terrain, Silverton Mountain is currently guided-only, which is available for $219 per day (lift ticket and guide) at this time.
The nearly the entire San Miguel–Dolores–Animas–San Juan river basin has seen major jumps in snowpack over the last two weeks, with the entire region at 140 percent of the to-date 20-year snowpack median, as of December 4. In comparison, the entire state of Colorado is at 122 percent.
Another storm is starting to hit the state, likely to drop multiple feet in the northern and central mountains. The San Juans, located in southwest Colorado, are likely to see only a few inches this time.
