Condé Nast recently released their 2021 Readers' Choice Awards and a single spot in Colorado earned a place on their list of the top 50 resorts worldwide.
Granby's 8,500-acre C Lazy U Ranch ranked 45th, described by the publication as a dude ranch that offers "a family-friendly version of the American West experience." Activities listed at the resort include horseback riding, whitewater rafting, fly fishing, ice skating, skiing, and sleigh rides. In addition to the 'family-friendly' activities offered at the resort, spa treatments are also available for adults.
A stay in a log cabin at this spot completes the Colorado experience, tucked in the heart of moose country and in a part of the state that isn't quite so trafficked by tourists.
C Lazy U Ranch has been featured in the Condé Nast Readers' Choice Awards for four consecutive years, including 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Once named F Slash Ranch, the C Lazy U Ranch name was adopted in the 1940s after the shape of Willow Creek, which runs through the ranch. According to the ranch, the creek's course appears to spell a C and a U on its side when viewed from above.
While C Lazy U Ranch was the only Colorado spot to make the cut for this list, several other American destinations were also featured, including Triple Creek Ranch (Darby, Montana; 48th), Four Seasons Resort Lanai (Hawaii, 32nd), Brasada Ranch (Powell Butte, Oregon; 30th), Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort (Hawaii; 17th), Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch (Saratoga, Wyoming; 5th), and L'Horizon Resort & Spa (Palm Springs, California; 3rd). The top ranked resort on the list was Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa, found in Trancoso, Brazil.
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.