Frequent visitors to Breckenridge Ski Resort might notice some changes to the Rip’s Ride chairlift on Peak 8 this season. Earlier this year, the resort announced that it will be removing the lift's old double-seated chairs and replacing them with high-speed quad seats.
"The upgraded chair will provide guests with faster access to Peak 8’s primary learning terrain and allow for more time spent on the snow, as well as provide easier and more convenient access from Rip’s Ride over to Peak 9," resort officials said in a news release.
If you think you'll miss the old design, there is good news. Eighty-five of the old chairs are being placed up for auction later this month, with bids starting at $150.
Each double-chair weighs an estimated 147 pounds and is roughly 50 inches wide and 9 feet high. According to officials, all proceeds from this auction will be donated to the Summit County Rescue Group, The Summit Foundation, and EpicPromise Foundation.
"This is your chance to own a cherished piece of Breckenridge Ski Resort," auction organizers said.
The auction will begin online on October 17 at 12 PM, and will close the following day at 12 PM. For more information or to register, visit the auction's website, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.