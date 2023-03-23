As snow keeps falling in Colorado, boosting some parts of the state to record-highs, plenty of powder has been stacking up in the state's ski country.
On March 23, Steamboat Resort took to social media to announce that their mid-mountain station had passed the 400-inch season total mark. Perhaps more impressive is the 500 inches of snow they report has landed on the ski area's summit. Reported totals at the mid-mountain station and the summit are 401.5 inches and 507 inches, respectively.
Steamboat Resort spans more than 3,600 vertical feet, with a base area that's at an elevation of 6,900 feet and a summit at 10,568 feet.
According to Steamboat Pilot and Today, this is only the 9th time the mid-mountain station has recorded more than 400 inches, with the last time being the 2012 to 2013 season, when 433 inches fell. The snowiest season on record was that of 2007 to 2008, when a total of 489 inches was hit.
Moving into April, more snow is on the radar for Steamboat Springs. While it might be tough for the resort to reach that 489-inch mark this season, the 433-inch benchmark could be within reach.
The greater Yampa-White-Little Snake river basin that includes Steamboat Springs is currently at 147 percent of the 30-year to-date median snowpack. This isn't a record high, but it's close.
