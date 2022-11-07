Getting more than three feet of snow on mountain to-date, Wolf Creek Ski Area, in southwest Colorado, is off to a great start this ski season. After initially opening 30 percent of their terrain last Friday, they've since been able to drop lines on 90 percent of skiable mountain acreage.
With 40 inches landing on-site this season so far, including 26 inches during the last storm, the ski area has a current summit depth of 28 inches and a midway depth of 26 inches. Natural obstacles may be present, but there's still plenty of coverage to make it down the mountain.
Currently, eight lifts are servicing 1,440 of 1,600 skiable areas.
While some flakes may fall early this week, the next significant storm set to hit the area will take place on Wednesday night.
Mountain conditions are subject to rapid change. Find additional updates here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.