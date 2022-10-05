According to an update from Copper Mountain Ski Resort, they've officially started making snow for the 2022-23 slopesport season. This comes more than a month ahead of the resort's intended opening day of November 14.
While the snowmaking is likely to be a quick boost to the resort's powder stash, it's worth noting that natural snow has also already fallen at the destination in recent weeks.
Check out the epic view of the snow guns blasting off below:
(0) comments
