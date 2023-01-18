While lots of snow tends to be a reason to rejoice in the slopesport community, too much snow can create deadly hazards. Avalanches are one obvious and well-known risk, though this tends to be thoroughly mitigated on resorts around the state of Colorado. That being said, another major risk that doesn't get talked about much can also lurk.
A warning posted to the Steamboat Resort website notifies guests about 'tree wells' and something called 'deep snow immersions' – both dangerous aspects of slopesports that those taking to the mountain should be highly aware of, particularly after heavy snow.
In short, tree wells can form under trees – typically evergreens – when branches block snow from fully filling in the area around the base of the tree and the trunk. While snowpack might be dozens of feet deep around the tree, branches push snow falling in the area of the tree aside, capable of resulting in a deep pit of less consolidated snow with deadly risk.
While Steamboat Resort was the spot that put this warning on their homepage – also where a recent death occurred related to this risk, this concern exists on treed slopes around the state – both in-bounds and in the backcountry.
In order to avoid this risk, avoid skiing or snowboarding close to trees. This also makes it important to stick with a buddy that will notice if you're missing in a tree well so that timely help can arrive.
Falling into a tree well is one common way to fall victim to 'deep snow immersion' – landing in deep snow in a way that inhibits one's ability to breathe. It can be extremely difficult to self-rescue in this sort of situation, sometimes resulting in suffocation. While deep snow immersion can happen in the area of a tree well, this can also happen anywhere where unpacked powder is especially deep. According to DeepSnowSafety.org, 90 percent of people that find themselves in this situation are unable to self-rescue.
With lots of snow falling in Colorado in recent days and weeks, this is something to be highly aware of. Always hit the slopes with a buddy, especially in areas where risk levels are high.
