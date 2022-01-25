In response to worker and housing shortages this season, Aspen Skiing Co. has hired a number of international employees who were working seasonally for the Broadmoor as apart of the H-2B visa program.
"The H-2B non-agricultural temporary worker program was created by Congress to allow U.S. employers to bring noncitizens to the United States to fill temporary non-agricultural jobs," the United States Department of Citizenship and Immigration Services said on their website.
According to Vice President of Communication for Aspen Snowmass Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co. has worked with hundreds of seasonal H-2B workers over the years.
There is, however a cap on how many H-2B visas are awarded each year.
"We have used seasonal H-2B workers for years but numbers were limited this season and we missed the cap, so we adjusted and worked with the Broadmoor on extensions," Hanle said.
Typically, international employees using the H-2B at the Broadmoor would not work between January and March, as need for staffing decreases during these months. Many are re-hired in the spring.
This year, Aspen Skiing CO was able to hire these workers for that period of time.
"This was a temporary fix for this season, not a long term fix for the labor shortage. We have more of a housing shortage than a shortage of people who want to work here," Hanle said.
A total of 39 employees were hired from the Broadmoor, according to a report from the Aspen Times. The employees are working at the mountain's restaurants and The Little Nell Hotel, the report said.
"These employees live in our owned and operated workforce housing that is spread across the area. We have 1,000 beds in our housing inventory," according to Hanle.
