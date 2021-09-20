A recent update on the Breckenridge Ski Resort website has announced that all guests aged 12 and over will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to be able to dine at indoor, on-mountain quick-service restaurants. This mandate includes those involved in ski and ride school programs that include lunch.
NOTE: While this piece is about Breckenridge, language on the Vail Resorts website mentions the same protocol at other Vail-owned resorts. Some rules may vary depending on local rules and guidelines and all protocol is subject to change. Read more on the Vail website here.
Information about how vaccination status will be verified has not yet been released, but will be released before the start of the ski season.
The language on the website reads "consistent with many other large-scale indoor activities and venues, we believe the vaccine requirement is important for the protection of our guests and our employees, given the number of people using these facilities and the fact that guests will not be wearing face coverings while eating and drinking."
Other policies being implemented by Breckenridge include a face covering requirement in all indoor settings. That does not include enclosed chairlifts and gondolas at this time.
Breckenridge has removed their lift ticket reservation system and will be operating gondolas and lifts at standard capacity. Dining reservations will still be required, though the resort is expecting to have more seating available with an increased capacity given current local rules and regulations.
It will be required that all employees are vaccinated. Employees will also undergo daily health screenings.
No cash will be used unless required by local law.
Cleaning and disinfecting practices will be utilized and hand sanitizing stations will be common practice.
All protocols are subject to change.
