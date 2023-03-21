With Colorado currently at 133 percent of the median to-date snowpack, it's been a season of powder days in the Centennial State.
One slopesport destination that's surely celebrating is Steamboat Resort, as they close in on 400 inches for the season. As of their March 21 report, the resort had gotten 391 inches thus far this season, including nine in the last 48 hours. Snow-Forecast.com predicts double-digit totals to land throughout the rest of the week and the National Weather Service also calls for more snow in the area.
In other words, it's looking like Steamboat Resort will have its first 400-inch season since 2010 by the end of the month, if not sooner. Keep in mind that typical snowpack peak is still 18 days away, too, which means snowfall is far from over for the season.
While 400 inches is a huge year, Steamboat Resort is far from having some of the highest totals on the continental US. Several spots in the Tahoe area already had over 500 inches at the beginning of March.
