Fort Collins resident James Schmid may have just set a world record in the sport of fishing after reeling in 'a big one' on Argentina's Caterina River.
According to a Twitter post from The International Game Fish Association, Schmid caught a 113-centimeter Chinook salmon. If this length is confirmed, it will set a new record for longest Chinook salmon ever caught. After the fish was measured on-site, it was released. Schmid caught the fish on March 3.
The reported length of roughly 44.5 inches would top a previous record of 41 inches, also set by Schmid, on the same river in 2011. Typical adult Chinook salmon range from 24 to 36 inches long.
See an image of the fish below:
James Schmid landed this 113-centimeter Chinook salmon, potentially setting the IGFA All-Tackle Length World Record for the species. After recording proper measurements, he released the fish safely. This record is currently pending + under review.— IGFA (@TheIGFA) May 1, 2023
📍 Caterina River, 🇦🇷 3/3/23 pic.twitter.com/QbFXzHwmeZ
